Industrial units reeling under heavy burden of electricity charges, says AIADMK leader

June 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Even as labour-intensive small and tiny industrial units were reeling under heavy burden of electricity charges, the State government has again increased power charges, charged AIADMK leader, Sellur K. Raju.

After increase in property tax and road tax, the government has raised the power tariff for the second time in nine months. Besides, the new Electricity Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, has said that DMK’s poll promise of taking monthly reading of electricity usage would be introduced only after fixing smart meters.

At a protest meeting organised by the party here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju said that law and order had deteriorated in the State. “Even a Collector was not spared in a spat between a Minister and an MP,” he said. A Village Administrative Officer who fought against sand mafia was hacked to death in Thoothukudi, he recalled. Ganja was ruining the lives of students. Hooch tragedy has claimed the lives of 25 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raju said that the prolonged rest sought for Minister Senthilbalaji was only to delay him from getting into jail.

The speakers at the protest complained that even as Chennai was under rainwater, the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and his ministerial colleagues were camping in Tiruvarur for the opening of Kalaignar Kottam.

Former Minister, R.B. Udhayakumar, alleged a huge scam in TASMAC by collecting ₹10 extra for every liquor bottle sold. Besides, over 3,000 bars were allowed to function without any licence, he said.

Former Mayor, V.V. Rajan Chellappa, complained that even the government employees who facilitated the comeback of DMK into power, were now protesting against it for it failed to fulfil the poll promises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.