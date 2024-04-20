Industrial unit in Kalligudi functioning as per norms, say officials

April 20, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

A day after residents of two villages in Madurai district boycotted Lok Sabha polls seeking permanent closure of an industrial unit, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials said there was no violation and the unit was functioning as per norms.

The residents of Chennampatti and Peikulam in Kalligudi, which come under Virudhunagar constituency, boycotted the polls. In nearby villages such as Odaipatti, Melapatti and Solampatti too only less number of votes were polled.

Madurai district administration sought a report. The TNPCB officials conducted an inspection, and in their report they said poultry waste was processed at the unit. It was converted into protein powder which was used as nutrients for plants, they said.