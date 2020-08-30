Industrial estate to have extensive green cover

Collector T.G. Vinay planting a sapling to launch a green initiative at Kappalur Industrial Estate in Madurai.

MADURAI

30 August 2020 18:10 IST

Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators has embarked on a project to provide extensive green cover to the SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur near here by planting 42,000 saplings under Miyawaki method.

Collector T.G. Vinay, who launched the exercise on Friday when 4,000 saplings costing ₹3 lakh were planted over an area of 38 cents on the sprawling campus. “The advantage of Miyawaki method is that there will be dense growth in just a couple of years,” said project coordinator Shashi Fomra. It was best suited for providing green cover in urban areas.

“When there is a forest-like atmosphere, the ecology of the entire campus will change for the better and reduce the temperature by up to four degrees,” said Club president Somasekar. The club plans to enlist the support of seven Rotary clubs to plant 38,000 more saplings at a cost of ₹30 lakh. The industrial estate association had undertaken to maintain them., said club president Ragunatha Raja and secretary Kannathasan were present.