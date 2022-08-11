Industrial estate to come up on 100 acres

TIRUNELVELI

Besides creating an industrial estate on 100 acres of land on Valliyoor outskirts, the SIDCO (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited) will put into use the hitherto neglected property of TANSI in the town for starting small and medium industrial units, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan has said.

He informed that the hitherto unused 3-acre property of TANSI (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corportion Limited) at Valliyoor with three buildings would be renovated by SIDCO as per the agreement reached recently between the two government entities and given for starting small and medium industries.

Speaking to reporters at Valliyoor after visiting the proposed site for the upcoming industrial estate along with Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday, he said the State government had decided to establish a new industrial estate on 100 acres on Valliyoor outskirts which would give employment to over 1,000 skilled workers.

Moreover, a training institute for equipping the youth with employable technical skills through short-term courses would be established on this proposed complex.

The TANSI’s 3.62 acre property with three buildings, which was started in 1966 by then Chief Minister Bhakthavathchalam and fabricating shutters of irrigation tanks and the channels, steel pipes required for Thoothukudi seaport, truss, rolling shutters, steel cots, bureaus etc., was remaining unused after late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa ordered the closure of TANSI in 1993 that left hundreds of workers unemployed.

After 30 years, the Tamil Nadu Government was exploring the possiblities of reviving them by annexing TANSI’s properties with SIDCO. In the first step, the TANSI unit at Valliyoor would be resurrected by alloting Rs. 3 crore, which would be used for renovating the building with infrastruture required for starting small and medium industrial units there, he said.

“Both the ventures will enliven the sagging industrial scenario in this region and give new lease of life to the skilled workforce here,” Mr. Anbarasan noted.

The minister also informed that 504 houses at North Valliyoor Town Panchayat at the cost of Rs. 52.71 crore and 468 houses at Panagudi Town Panchayat on an outlay of Rs. 49.14 crore would be built for the benefit of homeless below poverty line families. Land for these two projects would be acquired shortly to ensure the commencement of construction on an early note.