Industrial estate promotes itself to show its potential

“Kappalur Industrial Estate has a number of players in the automobile industry. Why should the auto components industry be restricted to Chennai? Madurai also has huge potential for growth,” said S. Rajagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO) and president of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College.

He was addressing the valedictory function of ‘Made in Kappalur 2019,’ the first exhibition of products manufactured in Kappalur Industrial Estate. A total of 66 stalls with a variety of products were exhibited at the expo. P. N. Raghunatha Raja, president, Kappalur Industrial Association, said that though the industrial estate has been functioning for 25 years, this was the first such expo. “Though we planned to have only 45 stalls, we ended up extending it to 66 upon repeated queries and requests,” he said.

Others such as K.P. Murugan, president, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), said unless more such industries expose the world to products from Madurai, there will be little industrial growth. “The thriving expo scene in Madurai proves that the city is ready for more investments and right climate for development,” he said. He also encouraged more business people to seek capital subsidy from the Tamil Nadu government. “It is available and most people either do not know about it or use it effectively,” he said.

M. Ramalingam, Manager, District Industries Centre (DIC), said companies at the expo did a commendable job in educating the public about industrial activities happening away from the city. He told the organisers to ensure that the dates are fixed much in advance next time to avoid clashes with other major events such as school examinations so as to ensure greater participation.

M.R. Rajendran, event Chairman, and Ramasamy, Vice-President, Kappalur Industrial Association, were present.