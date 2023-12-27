Industrial electricity consumers form human chain seeking revocation of peak hour charges and fixed charges

December 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Sivakasi:

Members of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation on Wednesday staged a human-chain protest in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar and Rajapalayam seeking revocation of the increase in peak hour charges and fixed charges to save MSME units, .

Representatives of various associations of printers and pre-press and manufacturers of calenders, matches and corrugated boxes took part in the protest held in Sivakasi.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu Calendars Manufacturers’ Association K. Jeyasankar said a small lathe operator who was paying peak hour charges and fixed charges of ₹3,000 was now forced to pay ₹8,000.

“If the Government wants the MSME sector to flourish and to provide increased job opportunities, why should it penalise the sector with such exorbitant charges,” he asked.

The peak hour charges, which was applied only high tension power consumers for four hours between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the rate of 20%, had been not only extended to low tension power consumers, but also the rate had been increased to 25%.

Besides, the peak hours had been increased from four hours to eight hours -- 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“This was kept under suspension after we took up a series of protest with the rider that it would be re-introduced on installing smart meters. But, we want the State Governemnt to revoke it completely,” Mr. Jeyasankar said.

Similarly, the fixed charges that was ₹35 per kilowatt of installed capacity of the industrial units had been increased to ₹150 per kilowatt, which was killing the smaller units, he added.

