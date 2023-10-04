ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial electricity consumers’ body plans ‘petition submission protest’ on Monday

October 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Following its State-wide strike on September 25, Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation has announced that it would submit petitions to the Collectors across the State on October 9.  J. James, one of the coordinators of the forum told the media on Wednesday that if their demands were not met even after the ‘petition submission protest,’ they would observe a fast in Chennai on October 16.” 

He said the government should revoke orders issued to increase fixed charges and peak hour charges for power tariffs levied on Micro and Small-Scale Industries (MSME). 

The order must be nullified in the case of solar rooftop network charges. The new directions issued by the State government to the MSMEs were affecting the units in many ways. For one, the increase of power tariff is so high that it would affect their operations even while bringing down their productivity. 

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association V. Thirugnanam said that their previous meeting with the officials of the State government and the Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) yielded no results. “The Chief Minister should take note of the issue at the earliest to save lives of lakhs of workers involved in the industries,” he said. 

