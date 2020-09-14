14 September 2020 17:30 IST

Bodinayakanur

A five-day induction programme for students of first year of Cardamom Planters' Association College concluded here on Friday.

Syndicate member of Madurai Kamaraj University S. Theenathayalan, who addressed the students at the valedictory ceremony via videoconferencing, said that it was heartening to see a large number of students who were ready to attend the course.

According to the press statement from the institution, the induction programme was aimed at improving English training, general awareness and individual competence.

President of CPA society and CPA College S.V. Subramanian presided over the programme.