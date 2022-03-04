Indrani Ponvasanth is Mayor, T. Nagarajan is Madurai Deputy Mayor 

Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth receives the sceptre from Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan in Madurai on Friday. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan are seen. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

March 04, 2022 22:28 IST

She is the second woman to adorn the post in Madurai Corporation

Indrani Ponvasanth of the DMK was elected the Mayor of Madurai Corporation on Friday. She is the second woman Mayor of Madurai. T. Nagarajan of the CPI(M) was elected the Deputy Mayor.

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan administered the oath of office to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the Council Hall in Anna Maaligai at Madurai Corporation building, which was renovated in time for the swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremonial dress and the mace was given to Ms. Indrani in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Madurai MP Su.Venkatesan. The election to the post of Mayor was held at 9.30 a.m. ,and for the post of Deputy Mayor at 2.30 p.m.

Addressing media persons after the ceremony, Ms. Indrani said that she would put in her best efforts for the development of Madurai. She thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and the people of Madurai for the support.

Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that after a gap of six years, elections to the urban local bodies were held. Stressing the importance of local bodies and self-governance, he said that the basic needs of the people would be looked into. He said that the DMK had stood for self-respect, social justice, equality and inclusive growth. The party had performed extremely well in the urban local bodies elections and would work for the betterment of the people, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan said that the welfare of the people would be given priority. The Deputy Mayor thanked the people of Madurai and promised to look into the key issues that needed to be redressed.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy was absent at the ceremony. The Chairpersons and the Vice-Chairpersons of the Municipalities and the Town Panchayats also took charge on Friday.

Due to lack of quorum, the indirect election to the post of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson was not held at Tirumangalam Municipality. In Usilampatti Municipality, despite ward member Selvi being nominated by the DMK for the post of Chairperson, Shakuntala of the DMK contested and was elected.

In Melur Municipality, U Mohammed Yasin of the DMK was elected the Chairperson. He had contested and won from the ward where a BJP booth agent during the polling had objected to muslim women voters wearing hijab to the polling station.