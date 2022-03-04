Indrani Ponvasanth elected mayor of Madurai, second woman to ever hold the post

Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth after taking the charge, seen with Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan in Madurai on Friday | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Indrani Ponvasanth of the DMK was elected the mayor of the Madurai Corporation on Friday. She is the second woman mayor of Madurai. Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan administered the oath of office to Ms. Ponvasanth at the Council Hall. The ceremonial robes and mace were given to her in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. Addressing mediaperons, Ms. Ponvasanth said that she would work for the development of Madurai. She thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and members of the public. Mr. Thiaga Rajan said that after a gap of six years, elections to the urban local bodies were held. Stressing the importance of local bodies and self governance, he said that the basic needs of the people would be looked into.



