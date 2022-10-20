Individual water tap connections in Theni under Jal Jeevan Mission to be completed by March 2023: Central Minister

Union Minister of State for Civil Supplies and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel at a review meeting held at Theni Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The Jal Jeevan Mission — one of the Central government’s ambitious project — would be completed by March 2023 in Andipatti, K Myladumparai Panchayat Unions and in other parts of Theni district, said Union Minister of State for Civil Supplies and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel here on Thursday.

The Union Minister held a meeting to review various Central government projects in which Collector K. V. Muralidharan, Lok Sabha MP Raveendranath Kumar and other senior officers from various departments participated.

During the review meeting at the Collectorate, the Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely observing the progress made in each of the Ministry across the country. One among the pet projects of the PM was to provide drinking water tap connections to all households.

Towards achieving this goal, the Union government had exclusively formed a ministry and funds were no constraint for implementing the drinking water project, he said and appealed to the officials to accord top priority.

The officials explained various other programmes which were being taken up with the funds from the Union government.

A total of 1,85,315 rural houses were identified for providing drinking water tap connections at a cost of ₹106.74 crore. So far, 1,32,207 connections were provided and the works were on to complete the project.

During the meeting, the officials also said that in Andipatti and K. Myladumparai panchayat unions, they have identified 53,108 dwellings for the above project at a cost of ₹77.26 crore. The works would be completed by March 2023.

Cardamom quality

The Union Minister visited the Kerala Cardamom Producers Association, where he inspected the facilities for value addition of the produce. He interacted with the officials and the office-bearers for improvement and setting up of infrastructure.

In Kottur, a mega cold storage godown at ₹14 crore and another warehouse with 2,500 metric tons with Central funds were coming up in the district. The Minister urged the officials to get them implemented as per the time table as it would benefit the farming community in the belt.