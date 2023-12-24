India’s greatest threat is rise of right wing forces, says Durai Vaiko

December 24, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The greatest threat to the nation was the rise of right wing forces which threatened the basic foundation of the Constitution, said MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko.

Addressing an All India Youth Federation conference in New Delhi recently, Mr. Durai Vaiko said there would be no future if citizens were denied freedom, equality and fraternity, according to a party release issued here.

Mr. Durai Vaiko said the BJP government at the Centre spoke about ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ or ‘One India, Great India’. “We all believe in it and wish for a stronger India, greater India”. However, the BJP’s real intention was to promote Sangh Parivar.

According to the Sangh Parivar dictionary, one nation meant one Hindutva nation, one Hindi language and one Sangh Parivar culture. There was no space for diversity, regional languages or other cultures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of making India the greatest nation, but ignoring India’s founding principle of unity in diversiy showed that he was only making tall claims, he said.

The essence of the nation’s oneness and unity had been destroyed by religious sectarianism, casteism and authoritarianism. The 2002 Godhra riots and the recent Manipur conflicts were manifestations of the BJP government’s dangerous divisive policies.

The time had come to sensitise the younger generation to the great danger posed by the right wing forces, the MDMK leader said, adding the Sangh Parivar outfits captured political power through the BJP, their political front. Hence, the true intent of the BJP government was the Hindutva ideology and divisive politics.

The right wing divisive politics had caused pain, agony and suffering to the human race all over the world. Right wing Buddhists in Myanmar claimed the lives of more than 30,000 Rohingya Muslims and displaced lakhs of them. Right wing Islamic fanatics like the Taliban and ISIS killed lakhs of their own countrymen and subjugated women. Right wing Sinhala forces in Sri Lanka committed genocide of the Tamils. The Hindutva forces in India caused enough bloodshed, he charged.

