Indian rupee devalued thrice since 1947: RBI tells HC

Madurai

23 December 2020 20:55 IST

The Indian rupee was devalued thrice: 1949, 1966 and 1991.

Reserve Bank of India made the deposition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. The court was hearing an appeal preferred by a group of SI post aspirants.

The appeal was preferred against the order of a single judge, who held that the Indian rupee was devalued three times since 1947, while deciding a writ petition that challenged an expert committee’s answer to the question: four times.

The court directed the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) to award the marks to the petitioners.

The bone of contention: How many times was the Indian rupee devalued since 1947?

While the preliminary answer key gave it as three times, the final answer key mentioned it as four. The single judge held that the expert committee also took into account the demonetisation of currency in 2016.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that it appeared to be a tricky question. Strictly speaking the Indian rupee was devalued three times, but since two steps were involved in 1991, it could be construed as four. Hence, both parties should get the benefit.

The court directed TNUSRB to award marks to both parties who gave the answer as three and four times. It directed authorities to rework the process and proceed with the selection. The appeal was disposed of.