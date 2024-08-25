Indian diaspora, foreigners add colour to Palani conference

Literally, all roads led to Palani over the weekend. People from not just Tamil Nadu but from different parts of the world came to the temple town, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, in Dindigul district, to witness the grand celebration of the Lord.

Elaborate arrangements were made to receive over a lakh devotees and general public at the Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture located in the foothills of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, where the two-day (August 24, 25) Muthamizh Murugan International Conference was held.

Devotees S. Uma and K. Kavitha had travelled to Palani from Madurai along with 10 of their family members. For them, like many others, Lord Murugan was their ‘Ishta Deivam.’ They spent the weekend attending the various events held as part of the conference.

For A. Murugan, a resident of Dindigul, Lord Murugan is an ancestor. He says that he was named after the Tamil God. Devotees from as far as Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Switzerland, Mauritius and other countries had flown down for the event.

The conference had not only attracted the Indian diaspora, but also foreign nationals. They were dressed in the traditional attire of ‘either veshti’ or sari. The dignitaries from these countries who were invited to the event spoke on how Lord Murugan was important and popular back home.

Lord Murugan is not new to Yamada Miho of Japan. She is studying Tamil and it was during one of her earlier visits to India that she learnt about Lord Murugan. She visited a Murugan temple for a consecration ceremony. Ever since, she took an interest in Tamil history and Lord Murugan. She is studying the language back home in Japan. Such is her fascination for the language that she also has an Indian name - Meenakshi.

Hiroki Takahashi, also from Japan, has also been learning Tamil. They were among 50 other Japanese nationals who had come to attend the event.

S. Tirupathi from Sri Lanka said that he was happy about the arrangements made for the event. He said that some of his friends were in India doing research on Lord Murugan. He hoped that the conference would be held annually across the globe.

Pregy Pillay and his family members flew down from South Africa for the grand event. A fourth generation Tamil settled in South Africa, he is an ardent devotee of Lord Murugan and has visited each of the Arupadai Veedus - at least thrice each. He said that there were quite a lot of Lord Murugan temples across South Africa.

Subramaniam Maheswari was one among many Malaysians who were in Palani to attend the event. They all said it was well-known that Tamil festivals Thaipusam and Panguni Uthiram were celebrated in a grand manner in their country also.

Host of events

On Day 1, the devotees started pouring into the venue as early as 8 a.m.. They were given identity cards at the registration desk. An army of volunteers were ready to guide the people. The events began after the dignitaries hoisted the event flag with the logo.

On the premises, the people were led to three huge halls located close to each other. The main grand hall hosted the main events of the conference. At the grand conference hall, the devotees listened to speeches made by scholars. Seminars and discussions were held and literary references and teachings of Lord Murugan were discussed.

Traditional songs in praise of Lord Murugan and dance performances were performed by artistes and research papers submitted at the event.

The events on Day 2 also drew an equally large crowd. Apart from the main event, exhibitions were held on the premises which attracted a large number of people. The hall to the left of the main conference hall was the one feeding the devotees and the general public to a sumptuous meal three times a day. They were served breakfast, lunch and dinner and refreshments free of cost.

The hall to the right of the main hall resembled that of a mountain. This mountain-shaped hall housed the exhibitions of photos, of books, and a 3-D exhibit as well.

Like entering a temple, the people left behind their footwear outside this hall that had been divided into various enclosures for the various exhibitions. As soon as one entered the hall, the people saw replicas of the idols of Lord Murugan at the various Murugan temples across the State.

Photos and paintings of various episodes and avatars of Lord Murugan were on display. People were seen clicking selfie pictures and praying to the idols like it was a temple. They were then led to a book exhibition displaying various literary works on Lord Murugan and Tamil. At the 3-D exhibition, the people got to see their Ishta Deivam on 3-D video which was played at a theatre-like setup. Prasadam stalls were also there inside the premises.

The exhibition has become so popular among the public that it has been extended till the end of the month.

Traditional Medicine

Lord Murugan is associated with Siddha medicine and it is said that he had passed on the knowledge to the Siddhars. Siddha camps that were set up on the premises attracted a good number of people. The consultation and medicines were free of cost. A display board carried the details of Siddha medicine and its importance.

Apart from Siddha medical camps, other medical camps were also set up on the premises with first aid and emergency facilities.

Drinking water facilities, portable bio-toilets and dustbins were available. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure tight security. Ambulances and fire engines were stationed in case of emergency.