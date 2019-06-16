Indian Dental Association student conference receives good response

Students from dental colleges across Tamil Nadu took part in a state student conference ‘Impact 2019’, by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) Tirumangalam taluk, here on Saturday.

The two-day conference combined education, cultural events and sports.

Honorary Secretary General of IDA Ashok Dhoble who inaugurated the event at Mannar Tirumalai Naicker College, spoke about the initiatives taken by the Indian Dental Association to generate academic interest and spread awareness about oral cancer.

“We have been trying to engage with the student community and promote academic activities. The IDA has also worked extensively with the The Tobacco Institute of India to spread awareness about oral cancer,” he said.

Such events will help students exchange ideas and present themselves to the public, he said.

State President of IDA R. Arunkumar said that the main agenda of the Tamil Nadu State branch was to mobilize more members. He said that over 5,000 members have newly joined the association in 2019 alone. He also said that the IDA has been organising mobile dental clinics to serve the public.

“We also plan to organise rejuvenation camps for doctors at an ashram in Tiruvannamalai so that doctors can let go of their professional stress,” he said.

R. Yoganandha, Honorary Secretary of the IDA (Tirumangalam), said that paper presentation and poster presentation contributed to a chunk of the academic portion of the event.

A two interesting seminars on dentistry in India were conducted by A. Thangavelu, Head of the Department, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Rajah Muthiah Dental College Hospital, Annamalai University and Baby John, Principal, Vinayaka Mission Dental College & Hospital, Salem.

