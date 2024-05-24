Indian Coast Guard showcases search and rescue prowess on high seas

The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated its prowess in searching and rescuing men and material in distress in high seas as 5 ICG ships, a Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter, participated in the well-coordinated regional search and rescue operations held 12 nautical miles off Thoothukudi coast on Friday.

The ICG showcased its search and rescue operation capabilities in front of a select group of journalists and heads of various government departments in Thoothukudi district after taking them to the high seas in 98.20-meter-long Indian Coast Guard Ship Vajra, a 3-year-old offshore patrol vessel sailing with 95 men and 13 officers.

The flagship is fitted with modern weapons, sensors and state-of-the-art equipment, which has enabled her to maintain an operational availability of 95%. ICGS Vajra has played a pivotal role in maritime security and search and rescue operations in the region, travelling over 2 lakh nautical miles, and in addition, calling two friendly countries as a show of diplomacy and friendship.

The ship is provided with two sea boats, two quick rigid inflatable boats along with one Gemini craft for the purpose of conducting operations such as boarding and search and rescue. The ship is fitted with two High Holding Power AC-14 Bower anchors. Each anchor is weighing 1,444 kg. The ship is powered by two 9 MW MTU diesel engines enabling her to achieve speed of 24 knots (50 km per hour) with an endurance of over 11,000 km.

Also, it is equipped with an external firefighting system with a water throw of about 150 m and up to the height of 50 meters for dousing fire on another vessel. In addition, a Global Maritime Distress Safety System equipment for transmission and receiving emergency distress messages is also fitted onboard.

The ship is also equipped with pollution response equipment for combating oil spill at sea and houses a dedicated medical emergency room. The ship is capable of operating twin engine ‘Advanced Light Helicopter’; and single engine Chetak chopper.

Apart from ICGS Vajra, the Friday’s exercise included ICGS Vaibhav, ICGS Atulya, ICGS Aadesh, ICGS Abhiraj, CG Dornier and ALH MK-III helicopter.

“The ICG takes care of offshore security, search and rescue, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, lead intelligence agency in maritime areas, effective pollution response, including those on requests from friendly littoral states, focal point of antipiracy in South East Asian countries and timely assistance to civil administration during the disaster relief in addition to patrolling vast expanse of 2.01 million sq km of the Exclusive Economic Zone of India,” said District Commander D.S. Chauhan, who embarked the ship by ICG’s Advanced Light Helicopter.

Since inception on February 1, 1977, the ICG has undertaken more than 3,800 search and rescue missions, sailed and flown more than 7,500 sorties and saved more than 13,000 lives - one precious life every two days on sea, he said.

The exercise included two simulated situations – the ICG dousing the flame in a ship sailing from Male to VOC Port, Thoothukudi, after getting SOS and rescuing the passengers of Chennai to Thoothukudi passenger aircraft fallen into the sea at a distance by dispatching all the assets in the region. After dropping the life raft at sea from a Dornier from 200 feet height, the survivors were rescued by the life raft provided with basic survival items like rations, pyrotechnics, life jackets, knife, sea anchors, first aid kit, torch, anti-sea sickness medicines, radar reflector, playing cards etc. The rescued people were immediately shifted to ‘hospital ship’, which rushed to the nearest hospital while giving immediate medical assistance.

The demo also included deployment of remote controlled lifebuoy and winching a survivor from water by Advanced Light Helicopter after he signalled distress with orange smoke marker.

Stating that the ICG would soon establish its air station in Thoothukudi for further strengthening its operations, Mr. Chauhan said the ICG had seized 40 kg gold from the smugglers in Rameswaram area in the past one year.

Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, G. Sivakumar, Assistant Director of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan, DSP of Coastal Security Group Prathapan and Inspector Cyrus witnessed the mock drills.

