September 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Rameswaram

Five fishermen from Thangachimadam, who were stranded in mid sea following an engine failure in their boat, were rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship on Tuesday. Even as the boat was drifting in the sea, some five nautical miles away from the shore, the fishermen sent an SOS, following which an Indian Coast Guard ship rushed to their rescue.

Its technical team carried out repairs in the boat and helped the fishermen to safely return to the shores.