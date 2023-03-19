HamberMenu
Indian Coast Guard personnel arrest 6 Sri Lankan fishermen

They will be produced before the authorities by Monday afternoon

March 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

Six fishermen from Sri Lanka were secured and their boat seized by a surveillance team of Indian Coast Guard on Sunday.

According to information reaching the Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group station, the surveillance team members, who were on duty on the ICGS Adhesh, spotted the fishermen engaged in fishing in Indian waters. After securing them and their belongings along the Gulf of Mannar stretch, the ICG personnel were expected to produce them before the authorities on Monday afternoon.

The officials said that they were yet to receive the names of the arrested fishermen and other details. “We just have a communication that six fishermen from Sri Lanka have been held for poaching in Indian waters....” an official said and added that on arrival, they would be interrogated and further action taken.

