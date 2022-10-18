Indian Coast Guard Navik run over by train

A Navik of Indian Coast Guard was run over by a speeding train here on Tuesday morning.

Sources in Government Railway Police said the youth who was crossing the railway track at Chinnakannupuram near here was run over by the Chennai – Thoothukudi Pearl City Express on Tuesday morning. After the loco pilot informed the Government Railway Police, the body was rushed to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the government railway police found that the deceased was Bijoy Kumar Majee, 21, a native of Purulia district in West Bengal.

Sources in the Government Railway Police said Bijoy, who was serving in Indian Coast Guard Ship ICG Adhesh, had come out of VOC Port around 12.30 a.m. even as the ship has been berthed in the harbour. When he was crossing the railway track at Chinnakannupuram, situated about 15 km from the seaport, he was run over by the train.

“It’s an apparent case of suicide… However, we’re investigating all the angles to find out the reason behind the incident,” said the sources.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.