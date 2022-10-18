Indian Coast Guard Navik run over by train

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
October 18, 2022 18:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Navik of Indian Coast Guard was run over by a speeding train here on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in Government Railway Police said the youth who was crossing the railway track at Chinnakannupuram near here was run over by the Chennai – Thoothukudi Pearl City Express on Tuesday morning. After the loco pilot informed the Government Railway Police, the body was rushed to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

During investigation, the government railway police found that the deceased was Bijoy Kumar Majee, 21, a native of Purulia district in West Bengal.

Sources in the Government Railway Police said Bijoy, who was serving in Indian Coast Guard Ship ICG Adhesh, had come out of VOC Port around 12.30 a.m. even as the ship has been berthed in the harbour. When he was crossing the railway track at Chinnakannupuram, situated about 15 km from the seaport, he was run over by the train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an apparent case of suicide… However, we’re investigating all the angles to find out the reason behind the incident,” said the sources.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app