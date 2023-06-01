ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard, DRI seize ₹20 crore worth gold smuggled from Sri Lanka

June 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

A scuba diver with a consignment found in the seabed in the Gulf of Mannar on Thursday.

On the second day of search by scuba divers deployed by the Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Central agencies recovered 11.600 kg of gold from the seabed in Gulf of Mannar on Thursday.

The joint operation resulted in seizure of a total of 32.689 kg of gold bars valued around ₹20.20 crore from two fishing boats at Gulf of Mannar since May 30, when the consignment was smuggled into India from Sri Lanka.

​Based on specific input from DRI on illegal smuggling of contraband from Sri Lanka to India, the joint teams kept a close watch on fishing vessels operating in the Gulf of Mannar, especially near the India-Sri Lankan International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), a release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 30, the team detected a suspicious boat approaching the Mandapam fishing harbour in the morning. When challenged, the boat tried to evade the team but was apprehended in north Gulf of Mannar. While being chased, the suspects threw a consignment into water. The boat, along with three suspects, was apprehended and taken into custody for investigation. Simultaneously, a major diving operation was launched by the Indian Coast Guard to search for the illegal gold dumped at sea.

Gold bars seized from the seabed at Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.

​Meanwhile, a separate team from DRI apprehended a second suspicious boat off Vedalai village south of Mandapam. The boat had about 21.269 kg of smuggled gold, which was seized by DRI along with two suspects who were taken into custody.

​After a relentless diving operation off the coast of Mandapam for two days, the ICG diving team in coordination with local divers successfully recovered the gold consignment from the seabed on Thursday morning. The seized contraband and suspects are in the custody of DRI for further legal action. ​

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US