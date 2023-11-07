ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank’s SARFAESI Property Expo to be held on November 8, 9

November 07, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Bank’s Tirunelveli Zone will hold SARFAESI Property Expo on November 8 and 9 in the following places: Hotel Venkateswara, near Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand, Tamil Nadu Revenue Department Employees’ Association Hall, Nagercoil, T.D. Arunachalam Hall, Tenkasi and Ramaiya Mahal, Thoothukudi.

Around 100 commercial and residential properties are being displayed in the expo, an official statement said. Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act allows banks and other financial institutions to auction the commercial and residential properties to recover the loan when the borrower fails to repay the loan.

Since the borrowers, who had mortgaged these properties while drawing loan from the Indian Bank failed to repay the loan with interest, the properties are to be auctioned.

