Indian Bank drops controversial pregnancy clause in recruitment

Madurai MP had flayed the move terming it "discriminatory, unconstitutional"

Indian Bank has announced that it has dropped its clause of recruitment rules that made women candidates, found to be pregnant of 12 weeks or more, temporarily unfit.

In a letter addressed to Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, the bank Executive Director, Ashwani Kumar, said that so far no female candidate has been denied employment by the bank on the ground of pregnancy.

The Madurai MP had, in June, accused the national bank of practising “gross gender discrimination” and violating the provivision of Constitution of india which provided equality before law for all.

He opposed the bank's move that the women candidate, found to be pregnant, should be re-examined for a fitness certificate six weeks after the date of labour, subject to the production of a medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner.”

The guidelines were issued ostensibly to avoid extending the benefit of maternity leave to the new women recruits. They would also deny the women employees their rightful seniority and wages for the period of denial of employment, ranging from 6 to 10 months, besides other benefits such as provident fund, gratuity and pension.

Mr. Ashwani Kumar said that the bank was not at all engaged in any gender disciminatory practices.

Thanking the Indian Bank, Mr. Venkatesan has said that present move was one step forward against gender discrimination.