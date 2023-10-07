Indian Association for the Blind in Madurai gets 25 computers under bank’s CSR initiative

October 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Madurai

Lok Sabha MP Su. Venkatesan on Saturday handed over 25 computers donated by Indian Bank to Madurai-based Indian Association for the Blind (IAB), an organisation committed to educating the visually challenged.

The computers worth ₹12.5 lakh was donated to the association under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the bank. They would be dedicated to computer education of 200 students studying in the organisation. In addition to this, several other welfare measures such as education scholarships, groceries and old-age pension were also distributed to the beneficiaries during the event.

A braille book version of Velpari, a book authored by Su. Venkatesan, was released and handed over to the MP.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Venkatesan said, “Irrespective of the amount, the importance of CSR fund depends on what it is being used for and what changes it would bring in people’s lives.”

Speaking about the institution, he said the organisation had become a movement in educating the visually challenged for more than four decades and making them self-reliant.

Further, he said, “Madurai stands first in the country to conduct the highest number of camps for the differently abled, benefitting around 19,700, and has been widely appreciated by even members of different political parties.”

Emphasising the role of Indian Bank in providing education loans, he said Madurai was the district with the highest number of education loan beneficiaries in the State and Indian Bank remained at the top among banks providing education loans.

Abdul Raheem, Vice-President, IAB, said, the organisation which was started by his father with two visually challenged children at their house was working towards making the physically challenged self-reliant in terms of education, employment and skills.

“In 1985, when even basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter remained a luxury for most of the population, this organisation proved it could think above that and successfully work in achieving its goal,” he added.

Above all, he said, “IAB has reached where it is now due to helping hands of some good hearts.

