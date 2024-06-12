GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Army takes out motorcycle expedition to mark 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory

Published - June 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau
A motorcycle expedition being taken out by Indian Army men crossing Pamban road bridge on Wednesday.

A motorcycle expedition being taken out by Indian Army men crossing Pamban road bridge on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A motorcycle expedition being taken out by Indian Army men reaching Madurai on Wednesday.

A motorcycle expedition being taken out by Indian Army men reaching Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

As part of the 25th year celebration of Kargil war victory over Pakistan, a team of Indian Army has embarked on a pan-India motorcycle expedition from Dhanuskhodi to Dras, on Wednesday.

Major General S.M. Srinivas, Chief of Army Staff, Dakshin Bharat Area, flagged off the expedition in which an eight-member team would cover around 3,000 km through Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Ananthapurm, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and Alwar.

The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery which played a pivotal role to ensure success in Operation Vijay. Artillery’s precision, firepower and strategic support were vital in turning the tide in favour of the Indian Armed Forces, a statement said.

The motorists have planned to cover 200 km to 500 km each day depending upon the road and weather condition. The expedition is led by Lt. Col. Manoj and Captain Adarsh. The team would reach Delhi on June 26.

Similar motorcycle teams that is going from Dinjan in East and Dwaraka in West would join this team in Delhi and further proceed to Dras. The expedition would culminate at Gun Hill, which has been etched in history for its strategic importance during the Kargil war.

The expedition is to showcase the valour and sacrifices of the heroes of Kargil war in which Indian Army defeated Pakistan in 1999.

These riders will traverse diverse terrains and challenging routes, symbolising the unity and resilience of our Armed Forces. On their way, the riders will reach out to Kargil war heroes, veterans and veer raris who are residing at various places enroute. They will also pay homage at War Memorials en route, raise awareness and encourage youth to join the Indian Army.

In Madurai, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan greeted the expedition team on Wednesday.

