Indian Army personnel to join rescue efforts in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi

December 18, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As heavy rain wreaked havoc in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Monday, personnel of the Indian Army personnel and Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will be deployed to work alongside the Disaster Relief Force personnel.

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Monday, State Minister for Finance and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu said the affected areas were being visited by officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, which were carried out by 100 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and 150 State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel. In Thoothukudi district, 75 NDRF personnel deployed to rescue the public from the marooned areas. Two more NDRF teams were on the way to the district. An IAF helicopter from Uchichipuli Airbase in Ramanathapuram district has also been sent to Tirunelveli to airlift stranded people in affected areas.

Besides regular announcements, 62.72 lakh people have been asked to stay away from the Tamirabharani watercourse through the Common Alert Protocol. Mr. Thennarasu said the 41 relief centres in Tirunelveli district were housing 2,500 people, and the nine in Kanniyakumari district were taking care of 517 people. In Thoothukudi, the 26 shelters housed 4,056 people. He added that 235 centres would be set up based on demands in Tirunelveli district.

According to Mr. Thennarasu, 16 boats were being used by the NDRF, 43 by the TNFRS, and 25 by the Department of Fisheries to safely evacuate residents in waterlogged areas. He said 35 villages, including Melaseval, Mukkoodal, Melapalayam, and Thatchanallur, had been hit badly, and people were being rescued in these areas.

Food and milk supply to these areas has also been ensured. Power supply has been suspended in several areas of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi considering the safety of residents. “The power outage has impacted over 30,000 people,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Though the rain stopped on Monday, the Minister appealed to the public not to go near watercourses and overflowing waterbodies. He urged residents in inundated areas to move to nearby relief centres in the wake of the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) about heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Mr. Thennarasu lauded the rescue operations carried out in Tirunelveli city by police personnel, led by Commissioner of Police Mageshwari. “They have rescued more than 50 persons,” Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said. Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said bus services to rural areas had been partially hit.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, who arrived here on Monday, visited a few relief centres, inspected the water stagnation in the yet-to-be commissioned Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand. He said the quantum of loss to properties would be surveyed after the stagnant water drained so the affected could be compensated.