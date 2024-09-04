GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Post Payments Bank comes up with accident insurance scheme with low annual premium

Scheme will give cover for ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh

Updated - September 04, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

India Post Payments Bank of Department of Post in association with insurance companies has introduced an accident insurance scheme for ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh with an annual premium of ₹520, ₹555 and ₹755. 

A statement said that the insurance scheme with lower premium has been introduced with an objective to reach the benefits of accident insurance scheme to the common man through the post offices located across the length and breadth of the country. 

People in the age group of 18 years to 65 years can join the accident insurance scheme. They can enroll themselves in a paperless mode without any application form and proof of identity and address. 

The digital policy would be given within five minutes through the smart phone and biometric reader carried by the postman, the statement added. 

All those who have their savings accounts with India Post Payments Bank can enroll themselves for the accident insurance scheme. For opening a savings bank account, people need to provide their Aadhar number, mobile phone number and ₹200. 

Among the salient features of the scheme is compensation for loss of life due to accident, permanent disability and permanent partial disability. 

The insured can also get annual full body check up, unlimited medical counselling over phone and medical expenses due to accidents. Besides, educational assistance of ₹1,000 to maximum of two children of the insured person in case of death, permanent disability and permanent partial disability due to accident.

Similarly, upto ₹1 lakh marriage assistance for two children. 

Hospitalisation expenses of ₹1,000 per day would be given for admission in hospital due to accident for a maximum of 15 days.

Similarly, ₹5,000 funeral expenses would be given to the family members in the event of death of the insured due to accident. 

Road accident, lightning strike, snake bike and accidental fall would be covered under the insurance scheme. The scheme would help the insured and his family members from financial burdens due to accidents. 

Industrialists can make use of the scheme for their employees, the statement added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.