India making progress in all spheres, says Union Minister

June 28, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V.K. Singh on Wednesday said India, which had registered unprecedented progress in all spheres in the past nine years, was improving its political and social development index also.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Singh said India, which was the tenth biggest economy in the world, had moved o the fifth place in the past nine years under BJP rule. Over 86,000 start-ups had been established in the country as entrepreneurs were being encouraged through incentives to start business ventures.

Besides creating over five lakh jobs in the past one month alone, the Centre had created another 76 lakh jobs through Mudra loans. Even as the entire world was struggling to neutralise the adverse impact of COVID-19 on their economies, India had started giving five kg free food grains per person and over 80 crore people benefited through the scheme.

“It shows that the country is progressing well in all spheres and has improved its standing in global political and social index,” Mr. Singh said.

Asked about the possibilities of creating a new airport at Kanniyakumari, an international tourist destination, he said the site already been identified for the purpose could not be used due to ‘technical issues’ and, hence, officials were scouting for a new site.

The Centre was allotting funds for developing infrastructure facilities in States and Smart Cities Mission’ was among the schemes. “If we find any fault in utilisation of the Centre’s funds while implementing the projects, the Union Government will take due action against the officials concerned,” Mr. Singh added.

In the evening, Mr. Singh participated in meetings organised with beneficiaries of Central schemes at Ambasamudram and Radhapuram.