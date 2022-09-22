India is moving fast with Modi at the helm of affairs: Nadda

Tamil Nadu has benefited with mega projects under the BJP government at the Centre, says party’s national president

The country is moving fast in every sphere under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting in Karaikudi, Mr. Nadda, who is is here on a two-day tour, said the BJP was a national party with regional aspiration. Every State had benefited from the BJP’s rule at the Centre.

A total of 228 heritage objects from Tamil Nadu had been retrieved from other countries, he said and attributed it to the sustained efforts taken by the Modi government. When Mr. Modi visited Tamil Nadu on May 26, he laid foundation stone for 11 projects worth ₹31,500 crore, he said.

The Centre gave its approval for starting 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in a single year. Similarly, the State had got AIIMS at Madurai, which would have 750 beds and 250 ICU beds at a total cost of ₹1,225 crore.

The defence corridor in the country was sanctioned only for Tamil Nadu and Utter Pradesh. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, the country not only produced vaccines for its own people, but also gave them to over 80 countries free of cost, he said.

Union Minister L. Murugan, in his felicitation address, said the BJP had never sidelined minorities and challenged the claims of the Opposition. It was the BJP which first recognised A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as President of India. Similarly, the party had Ramnath Kovind as President for the last five years and now nominated Draupadi Murmu to the top post, he said.

State party president K. Annamalai said the DMK government passed the buck on Mr. Modi government at the Centre for its maladministration.

Pulling up Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who hailed from Karaikudi, Mr. Annamalai said though the Congress leader was an MP from Sivaganga for seven times, the town had not developed as it should have been. He also said as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his yatra in Kanniyakumari, seven MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP in Goa. When he completed the yatra, the party might disappear, he added.

BJP leaders Pon. Radhakrishnan, C.P. Radhakrishnan, Vanathi Srinivasan, C.D. Ravi, Sudakar Reddy and H. Raja participated.

On Friday, Mr. Nadda was expected to proceed to Pillayarpatti Temple near here and have lunch at the house of a party cadre, party sources said.