India has seen development schemes in all spheres, says Annamalai as yatra enters Thoothukudi district

August 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KOVILPATTI

BJP state president K. Annamalai’s En Mann, En Makkal (My soil, my people) yatra, which is being taken-out from Rameswaram to Chennai to popularize the achievements of the nine-year-long governance of BJP at the Centre and the “corrupt rule” of the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu entered Thoothukudi district on Friday.

Mr. Annamalai, who started his padayatra at Inaam Maniyaachi intersection here on Friday evening, completed the day’s exercise at Anna Bus-Stand in the night after visiting Kovilpatti Main Road, Park Road, Sornamalai Kathirvel Murugan Road, Ettaiyapuram Road, New Road and Sattur Main Road, where he interacted with the public.

“Every family in the country has been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and the development projects. The country as a whole is witnessing unprecedented development schemes in all spheres. Hence, the people should back him overwhelmingly in the coming days,” Mr. Annamalai said.

The party functionaries received him with groundnut candy garland, as the famous ‘Kovilpatti chikki’ has bagged GI tag.

Since the Union Government has banned the import of cigar lighters in a bid to save the domestic match industry, which is giving employment to thousands of families in Kovilpatti, a 6-feet-tall matchbox had been kept along with the banners erected en route to welcome the BJP leader. The banners also thanked the Centre for having banned the import of lighters, as demanded by the match industry.

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, former MP Sasikala Pushpa and party functionaries received Mr. Annamalai at Kovilpatti and walked along with him. He distributed to the public the pamphlets highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of the BJP government at the Centre.

He also interacted with the sportspersons in an event organized in a private marriage hall on Ilaiyarasanenthal Road.

On Saturday, Mr. Annamalai resumes his ‘yatra’ from Subramaniyapuram in Vilaathikulam at 9 a.m. and visits Ottapidaaram at 4 p.m. and then Puthiyamputhur.

In Thoothukudi town, the BJP president will start the campaign at 9 a.m. on Sunday from Corporation building and completes the day’s events at Srivaikundam in the evening after visiting Cruz Fernandez Statue, Chathram bus-stop, Victoria Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Sivan Temple Car Street, Victoria Extension Road, Market Road, Holy Cross Convent Road and Shanmugapuram.

In the evening, he will start from Alwarthirunagari and visit Aathnathapuram, Navalakshmipuram, Samaththuvapuram, Puthukkudi and Srivaikundam.