‘India fares better in crimes against women’

“I decided to take up prolific writing once again after seeing the political situation in Tamil Nadu after the demise of Jayalalithaa. When I saw Sasikala taking over the mantle, I felt I should do something about it to save the State, and the Tamil weekly Thuglak was the right platform. That wass how I became the editor of the magazine and so far, we have been able to carry forward the legacy of its founder Cho.Ramaswamy,” said its Editor S. Gurumoorthy.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the magazine here on Sunday, he said there was a media-created hype about rapes in India. “In comparison to western countries, India fares better with less number of crimes against women. The problem is that we have only been fighting for women’s rights but not women’s respect. India’s culture is its strong point,” he said.

Tamil Nadu was facing cultural degradation, caused by the rule of Dravidian parties in the past 50 years. Only a cultural change could bring about a political change, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gurumoorthy took part in an interaction with representatives from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), organised by MADITSSIA. “MSMEs should organise a State-level convention on GST and rope in all stakeholders so that the issues can be taken to the Central government’s attention,” he said.

A study must be conducted in collaboration with academic institutions on impact of GST on MSMEs and a detailed action plan drafted and presented to the government, Mr. Gurumurthy said.

Industrial Karumuttu K. Kannan, president of Tamil Maanila Congress G.K. Vasan, Bharatiya Janata Party State secretary Srinivasan, journalist Maalan and columnist K. Sumathi were present.