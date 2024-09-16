India concentrating on building ships in the country, says Secretary of Ports and Shipping

India, which is creating massive infrastructure to become world’s third largest economy in near future, is keen on building ships and creating all allied facilities in the country as part of its quest for becoming maritime leader by 2030, Secretary of Shipping, Port and Waterways T.K. Ramachandran has said.

“We are actively working on creating an ecosystem here to transform India into a centre of gamut of shipping industry facilities in the country, including building, repairing, flagging and arbitration, instead of relying upon others,” Mr. Ramachandran said at a function organised at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, where the 9th berth has been converted into Tuticorin International Container Terminal and dedicated to the nation on Monday.

India, which was working on becoming 55 trillion dollar economy by 2047, was eyeing to become maritime leader by 2030 and, hence, was planning to invest over ₹80 lakh crore over the next 25 years in the ‘most happening sector’. Construction of new major and minor ports in possible areas was being explored and translated into action. One of the new major ports was coming up at Vadhvan in Maharashtra, which would be developed into a deep draught port to cater to large container, bulk and crude vessels.

Another seaport had been planned in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which would have the ultimate capacity of handling 16 million containers every year. The first phase of this port would be commissioned by 2028 at the cost of ₹18,000 crore. The upcoming port would handle 4 million containers following the commissioning of the first phase.

“With these whopping investments and construction of new ports, India’s maritime infrastructure would take the country to the elite club of world’s maritime leaders,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The Secretary lauded the coastal States of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odhisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for cooperating with the Union Government for creating modern facilities in the maritime industry.

In his video message, which was screened during the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for the container terminal in February last, said the project had been completed well ahead of its schedule of 12 months. “This 300-metre-long terminal with 14.20 draft depth can handle larger container vessels,” he added.

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who dedicated the container terminal to the nation, inaugurated a few new projects of VOC Port and laid the foundation for schemes, said the Tuticorin International Container Terminal, which had been created at a cost of ₹434.17 crore through 30-year concession agreement signed with J.M. Baxi Ports and Logistics, would ensure direct mainline connectivity for exporters without transshipping. In other words, it would save a lot for the exporters

The new facility with 40% women workforce would ensure the handling of 6 lakh containers in VOC Port annually, which would go up to 6 million containers once the outer harbour development taken up on an outlay of ₹7,000 crore was completed to receive mother vessels. Above all, the facility, by avoiding transshipment, would save ₹16,500 per container to exporters.

The facilities being created in VOC Port would take the harbour to new heights and transform it into one of the global maritime logistics hub in future, thanks to its geographical advantage, he said.

Chairman of VOC Port Authority Susanta.Kumar Purohit said his 100% green port that used electricity generated from the solar panels was working on installing 500 MW offshore windmills for which the ministry had given green signal.

“The upcoming green hydrogen hub project in the port area and the offshore windmills will give unique space for the seaport in the global maritime industry,” Mr. Purohit noted.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and MP Kanimozhi addressed the gathering. Ms. Kanimozhi appealed to the Minister to create ship building facility in Thoothukudi.

The first container vessel of the 9th berth of VOC Port, Rio Grande Express, left for Valencia in Spain from where it will reach its ultimate destination of Rotterdam, the second largest city of The Netherlands.

The guests, including Ministers and officials, were honoured with shawls and a memento - the miniature of S.S. Gallia, the steamer operated against British rulers by martyr V.O. Chidambaram, from Thoothukudi.

