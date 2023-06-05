‘India-Bangladesh trade potential immense’

June 05, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to improving bilateral trade, business opportunities and relationship between India and Bangladesh, an interactive session was organised with entrepreneurs in the city at the Mepco Mini Auditorium of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai Shelley Salehin said that India and Bangladesh shared a lot of commonalities with respect to culture, economy and geography.

Terming it as one of its kind in the global context, Mr. Salehin said that the two nations also shared a strong people-to-people contact. He said that there was a strong bond between people of India and Bangladesh.

He said that in 2021, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission was established in Chennai - the first in South India and the sixth diplomatic office in India. Strong ties had been established through medical tourism, education, sports and culture.

Mr. Salehin said that there were ample opportunities and potential to promote bilateral trade and business opportunities between the two nations and he was looking at opportunities, diverse production and possibilities.

Speaking about Madurai, he said the city, famous for its temples, was a centre for manufacture of agro-based products. He interacted with Madurai-based entrepreneurs who discussed medical tourism, education, joint trade ventures and business opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan, in his welcome address, said that Bangladesh was one of India’s biggest development partners. The trajectory of the bilateral relations showed how the two countries had accrued mutual benefits.

He said that Madurai was poised to become a hub for education, besides being a trading centre. This region had good business potential in agribusiness and food processing, education, automotive components, rubber, chemicals and textiles.

India was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh and establish diplomatic relations immediately after the country became independent. The relationship between the two nations goes far beyond a strategic partnership, he said.

Secretary J. Selvam proposed the vote of thanks.