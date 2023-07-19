Indexpo from July 21

July 19, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) is organising an industrial exhibition, INDEXPO 2023. It will be held at Ida Scudder Auditorium, Madurai, from July 21 to July 24. The entry-free exhibition, held with the aim of imparting knowledge on the latest developments in technology in various fields and inculcating entrepreneurship in the minds of youngsters, will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.. The exhibition will house 225 stalls, according to a press release.