Independence Day celebrated with gusto

Collector S. Visakan inspecting the guard of honour at the Independence Day celebration in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

At the stroke of 9.05 a.m. on Monday, Collector S. Visakan hoisted the national flag to mark the 76th independence Day at the District Sports Stadium here.

He took the salute along with Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The Collector inspected the guard of honour by the policemen, took salute from the police personnel, fire and rescue services personnel, Home Guards and NCC cadets.

A dove was set free as a sign of peace as well as tri-coloured balloons were released in the air, as part of the celebrations, stated a press release.

The Collector honoured 230 government officials from various departments, including Agriculture, Education, District Rural Development Agency etc in recognition of their commendable and meritorious service. He also presented them with certificates of merit and appreciation.

Further, he distributed welfare assistance worth ₹88.40 lakh to 593 beneficiaries, including marriage assistance, retrofitted vehicles for differently abled etc.

Fifty-four police personnel were honoured with medals for their meritorious service by the Collector.

A grand cultural event was put up by 590 students from seven schools in the district who performed folk dances like kolatam in traditional attires, while a few kids dressed as freedom fighters who stole the show.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul) Rupesh Kumar Meena, District Revenue Officer V. Latha Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, District Forest Officer S. Prabhu, and others were present.

Earlier, Mr Visakan paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Chief Educational Office in the presence of District Revenue Officer V. Latha and Chief Educational Officer A. Nasrudeen.