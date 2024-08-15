ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrated at Madurai Corporation

Published - August 15, 2024 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth presenting award to a Plus Two topper during the Independence Day celebrations held at the Madurai Corporation on Thursday. Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, is also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madurai Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth hoisted the national flag at the Arignar Anna Maaligai, the Corporation headquarters, during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Mayor hoisted the tricolour in the presence of MLA M. Boominathan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, councillors, officials, Corporation staff and students.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said that despite the diversity in food, dressing and languages, we stand united as Indians. “We should not forget the sacrifice made by freedom fighters who fought for the freedom of the country. We should uphold the values of social justice and inclusive development”, she said.

The Mayor felicitated the Urban Primary Health Centre staff who received National Quality Assurance Standard Certificate. She felicitated and awarded certificates to doctors, nurses and conservancy workers. She also felicitated meritorious students and teachers at the event. Cultural programmes were held as part of the celebrations.

