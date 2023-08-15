ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrated at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

August 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Administrative Judge of High Court Bench Justice S.S. Sundar and other judges at the Independence Day celebration at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Tuesday. A large number of people had gathered on the High Court Bench premises to witness the celebrations.

The event began with High Court judges offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The administrative judge of the High Court Bench, Justice S.S. Sundar, hoisted the national flag. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel. The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques. Children of court staff and advocates performed ‘silambam,’ the traditional martial art form.

A blood donation camp was held followed by cultural programmes. High Court Judges, office-bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Madurai District court, Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham hoisted the national flag. District Court Judges, office-bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US