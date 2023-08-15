Independence Day celebrated at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

August 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Tuesday. A large number of people had gathered on the High Court Bench premises to witness the celebrations.

The event began with High Court judges offering floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The administrative judge of the High Court Bench, Justice S.S. Sundar, hoisted the national flag. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel. The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques. Children of court staff and advocates performed ‘silambam,’ the traditional martial art form.

A blood donation camp was held followed by cultural programmes. High Court Judges, office-bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.

At the Madurai District court, Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham hoisted the national flag. District Court Judges, office-bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.