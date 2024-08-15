ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrated at High Court

Published - August 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Central Industrial Security Force personnel display their skills during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Justice R. Subramanian, Administrative Judge, pays tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Thursday. A large number of people gathered on the High Court Bench premises to witness the celebrations.

The High Court judges offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench, Justice R. Subramanian, hoisted the national flag. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police personnel. The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques. A blood donation camp was held as part of the celebrations. High Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.

Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham hoisted the national flag on Madurai District Court premises. District Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US