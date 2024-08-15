GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Independence Day celebrated at High Court

Published - August 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Industrial Security Force personnel display their skills during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel display their skills during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Justice R. Subramanian, Administrative Judge, pays tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justice R. Subramanian, Administrative Judge, pays tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Thursday. A large number of people gathered on the High Court Bench premises to witness the celebrations.

The High Court judges offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench, Justice R. Subramanian, hoisted the national flag. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police personnel. The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques. A blood donation camp was held as part of the celebrations. High Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.

Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham hoisted the national flag on Madurai District Court premises. District Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.