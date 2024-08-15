Independence Day celebrated at High Court

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Thursday. A large number of people gathered on the High Court Bench premises to witness the celebrations.

The High Court judges offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench, Justice R. Subramanian, hoisted the national flag. He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at a parade presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police personnel. The CISF jawans demonstrated combat techniques. A blood donation camp was held as part of the celebrations. High Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.

Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham hoisted the national flag on Madurai District Court premises. District Court Judges, office-bearers of the Bar Associations and the court staff attended the event.