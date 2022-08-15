Independence Day celebrated at High Court

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 15, 2022 18:53 IST

Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench Justice P.N. Prakash inspecting the guard of honour by Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The 75th anniversary of Independence was celebrated with patriotic fervour at the Madurai Bench of the Madras high Court on Monday. A large number of people had gathered at the premises to witness the celebrations.

The event began with High Court judges offering their floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The administrative judge of the High Court Bench Justice P. N. Prakash garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and hoisted the national flag.

He inspected the guard of honour and took the salute at the parade presented by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police personnel. The highlight of the celebrations was a ‘silambattam’ performance by the children of court staff and advocates.

The children were felicitated by the administrative judge. A blood donation camp was held followed by cultural programmes. High Court Judges, office bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.

At the Madurai District court, Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai hoisted the national flag. District Court Judges, office bearers of Bar Associations and court staff attended the event.

