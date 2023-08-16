HamberMenu
Independence Day celebrated at Alagappa University

August 16, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Karaikudi

The Hindu Bureau

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at the Alagappa University in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district with Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi hoisting the national flag. He accepted the guard of honour presented by NCC Cadets and students of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi said that a skilled population was the need of the hour. It was for the youth to take advantage of the situation so as to develop themselves and the nation. The educational planners and institutions in India being aware of this are endeavouring to impart skill education, bring innovation and develop entrepreneurship. Alagappa University with its commitments to modern and progressive approach is endeavouring to contribute intensely to these training programmes, he said.

Mr. Ravi presented the overall achievements and rankings obtained by Alagappa University in the assessments recently made by the National and the International Ranking Agencies. The Vice-Chancellor honoured Alagappa University Administrative staff. A cultural programme was held by the students of the university.

