Indefinite wait-in protest by anganwadi workers, assistants called off

April 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and representatives of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association after the talk held in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and representatives of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association after the talk held in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The indefinite wait-in protest by the members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association was called off following talks held with Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan here on Wednesday.

Pressing for a charter of demands, the anganwadi workers and the assistants started their indefinite wait-in agitation across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. They said the government should bear the electricity bill of the anganwadis and pay the LPG cylinder cost as mentioned in the bill.

Since the heat wave prevailing across the State had forced the government to declare summer vacation for school and college students, it should be extended to the anganwadi children too, they said.

Besides filling up vacancies of angawadi workers, those who had served for 10 years should be given promotion without any precondition. Angawadis having just 10 children should not be downgraded as ‘mini anganwadis’ and those with five children should not be merged with ‘main anganwadis’, they said.

The protestors spent Tuesday night in the protest venue. After Ms. Geetha Jeevan held talks with their representatives on Wednesday, the wait-in agitation was called off.

The Minister said the government was mulling over filling up the vacancies in anganwadis and declaring one-month summer holiday for them. “As I shared this information with their representatives, the protestors called off the agitation,” she said.

General secretary of the association Daisy said the Minister had promised to fulfil their demands this year itself and hence they withdrew the protest.

