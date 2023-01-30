Indefinite strike by powerloom workers of Dhalavaipuram enters second day

January 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The indefinite strike called by members of Dhalavaipuram Powerloom Workers Welfare Association seeking wage revision for the weavers involved in making sarees and dhoties entered second day on Monday.

The association resorted to strike after the owners did not come forward to convene the wage revision settlement talks with the workers. “The wage settlement which was agreed in 2018 should have ended in 2021. But, due to COVID the fresh settlement could not be taken up then,” said S. Ganesamoorthi, CPI Rajapalayam West Union secretary.

Despite repeated meetings organised by the Labour Department, the owners failed to turn up and, hence, the indefinite strike, he added.

Over 1,500 workers were operating the powerlooms on behalf of on behalf of the owners.

The weavers were given ₹60 per saree and any weaver can weave a maximum of four sarees a day. “This means the maximum wage for the worker is only ₹240 a day. This is the most meagre wage of any worker,” Mr. Ganesamoorthi said.

Stating that the prices of essential commodities had increased manifold in the last few years, they demanded 75% hike in the wages. Similarly, the workers wanted to increase the bonus amount of ₹13 a day to ₹20 a day.

The Labour Department has again convened talks on Tuesday.