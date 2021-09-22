Indefinite strike by fuel tanker drivers

TIRUNELVELI

Protesting the time restriction imposed on fuel tankers entering the city, the drivers of the vehicles commenced an indefinite strike on Wednesday.

As Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s depot at Thatchanallur in the city is supplying the fuel to Tirunelvlei, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts through tankers, the police ordered that the tankers should take the fuel only after 12 noon every day considering the traffic jam being caused by them.

Demanding withdrawal of this condition that came into force since September 9, the fuel tanker drivers staged a demonstration for a while near the Collectorate on Wednesday before starting their indefinite strike. They also submitted a petition in the Collectorate.

“Fuel tanker drivers who violate the time restriction are being fined. We will continue our indefinite agitation until the restriction goes,” they said.

As around 150 fuel tankers have participated in the agitation, fuel supply to these five districts from the BPCL depot remains hit.