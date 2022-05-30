Indefinite strike by Corporation workers begins

With the indefinite strike announced by conservancy workers affiliated to CITU and other trade unions have begun here on Monday, garbage remained uncleared in all the 100 wards of the city. Dumper bins were overflowing.

The labour unions led by CITU general secretary Balasubramanian assembled at Melavasal near Periyar bus stand. Demanding the Corporation and the Tamil Nadu government to implement their 28-charter demands, the workers said that they had given ample time to the administration. “ The attitude of Corporation officials was so nonchalant that they failed to implement a HC Bench order issued in April,” he added.

The demonstrators had put up a huge ‘ pandal’ in Melavasal and said it would be the venue for a relay strike until all their demands were fulfilled by the Corporation.

Meeting with Mayor

Inviting the trade union leaders, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth held talks at Anna Maaligai , the headquarters of the Corporation. The marathon discussions remained inconclusive as the trade union leaders wanted firm assurance on the implementation of their demands, officials, who were part of the meeting told The Hindu.

The Mayor, according to the officials, listened to the demands of the workers and assured to take it up with the government. “ Whatever is possible with the Corporation, she promised to get them done in a phased manner. As for the financial commitments, she informed that the government’s approval was essential. Hence, she asked them to call off the stir and join duty.

However, the union leaders said that they would meet again on Tuesday and wanted the Mayor to give them a favourable response.

AIADMK critical

The AIADMK councillors criticised the Mayor of not fulfilling the demands of the health workers. Coming to power by giving false promises would not work for long, they said that the DMK government was exposed and Madurai Corporation had lost its sheen.

The AIADMK members also criticised the absence of Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan of the CPI (M). His presence at the meeting would have had a positive impact as the trade union leaders were affiliated with the CITU.

Environmental activists in the city urged the civic administration to examine alternatives and clear the garbage immediately. On an average, the conservancy workers lifted around 700 tonnes of garbage from the 100 wards. Since Sunday being a holiday, garbage remained in the bins in many wards.

The officials said that the Deputy Mayor was away in Tiruchi.