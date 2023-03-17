March 17, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Indane Composite cylinder, a new type of cooking gas cylinder introduced by Indian Oil Corporation, which is lighter and ensures more safety is available in Madurai.

V.C. Ashokan, Executive Director and State Head, Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry, IOC, said liquified petroleum gas connection users could switch to the new gas cylinders which came in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes.

“All that one needs to do is pay an additional security deposit for the three-layered cylinder and replace the steel (conventional) cylinder with the new one,” said S. Dhanapandian, Executive Director (Retail Sales), Southern Region.

The composite cylinder was made of a blow-moulded High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibre glass and fitted with DHPE outer jacket. The steel cylinders would occasionally explode, but the new cylinder would not explode, he said.

Homemakers could see the level of gas left in the cylinder by flashing torch light on it. “This will help them know when the cylinder will get exhausted and place replacement order at the right time,” he added.

The 14.5 kg steel cylinder weighed around 30 kg with gas. Women often found it difficult to carry it. But the 10 kg composite cylinder would weigh only 16 kg.

Mr. Dhanapandian said the consumers would only bear the additional cost for composite cylinder towards security deposit. “The price of each kg of gas in both the steel cylinder and the composite cylinder is the same,” he added. Indane composite cylinder was available with 796 distributors across the State.

Mr. Ashokan said the new look of the colourful cylinder would also add to aesthetics of the modular kitchens. Composite cylinders would be available only for domestic consumers. Consumers could replace either both cylinders or any one of them.

He also said Chottu, a mini cooking gas cylinder of 5 kg gas, and Munna (2 kg), which were launched for migrant people had been successful. Street vendors, who did not have local address proof could buy them. These cylinders were available at Indane distribution points, supermarkets and ration shops.