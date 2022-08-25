Increasing wage settlement period opposed

Virudhunagar

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staged demonstration in various places in protest against ‘ulilateral’ decision of the State government to increase the wage settlement period from three years to four years.

They protested against the State government for not increasing the dearness allowance for pensioners in the last 80 months.

CITU transport district secretary, Vellaidurai, said that only after a series of protests and issuing notice to strike work from August 3 did the State government called for wage settlement negotiations which was kept pending for three years.

"Even as we are satisfied with the wage revision during the talks held in Chennai, CITU and AITUC are opposed to the State government increasing the wage settlement period to four years unilaterally," he said. The next wage revision is due in September 2022, but now it has been prolonged by a year.

The unions were opposed to not increasing the DA for pensioners since November 2015.

The pension of Rs. 6,000 has not been revised for the last seven years. "We were ready even to keep in abeyance the arrears for the pensioners but sought increase in DA with immediate effect. It has not been done," he said.