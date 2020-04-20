Increased toll collection irks doctors, farmers, employees

TIRUNELVELI

Farmers, who have already been hit hard by the lockdown as they could not send their produce to the markets here and also in neighbouring Kerala as they were doing in the past, now face another irritating problem – hike in toll being collected in the toll plazas along the national highways.

Of the 44 toll plazas across Tamil Nadu, toll has been upwardly revised in 24 tollgates with the increase ranging from ₹ 5 to ₹ 25. When lockdown was eased on Monday (April 20) as announced by the Union Government, most of the vehicles crossing these toll plazas were carrying farm produce to the consumers in lockdown areas.

As the vehicles reached the Nanguneri toll plaza, the southernmost tollgate of the country, in the early hours of Monday, they were shocked on coming to know that toll ranging from ₹ 5 to ₹ 25 (round trip) had been hiked as it was re-opened in the midnight.

Since a good number of villages around Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Kalakkad and Cheranmahadevi are producing vegetables, especially bananas, the farmers had to pay the increased toll on Monday.

“The procuring price of banana has fallen as we’re selling it for the throwaway price of ₹ 100. At the same time, we’ve to pay high tariff for mini lorries or lorries based on the quantum of harvest. The increase in the truck tariff is due to the fuel price hike. Now, the Union Government has allowed the collection of increased toll which has hit the farmers again,” says farmer P. Perumbadaiyar of Communist Party of India.

He says the toll collection should be waived at least the lockdown was lifted.

Tirunelveli district secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K.G. Bhaskaran said the district administration should come to the farmers’ rescue.

“Farmers are now transporting fruits and vegetables to consumers even as Tirunelveli district has been categorized as red zone.”

The farmers, who are facing loss ever since the COVID – 19 pandemic triggered scare everywhere, the toll hike will be an additional burden to the farmers who are fulfilling the basic needs of the public at this crucial juncture. Hence, the Collector should waive the collection of toll from the vehicles carrying farm produce, said Mr. Bhaskaran.

While the farmers are facing the heat at toll plazas, the doctors and the government employees travelling in their vehicles for official work, particularly anti-COVID-19 work, are also being fleeced in the toll plazas, they complain.

“Since the doctors of Public Health Department have not been provided with official vehicles, we’re travelling in our vehicle and hence have to pay the increased toll. So the collection of toll should be waived until the end of lockdown,” said a senior doctor from Valliyoor, who is working with Department of Public Health.