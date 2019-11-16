Increase pension, say retired staff of State Bank of India

About 200 members of Coordination of Bank Pensioners and Retirees Organisation (CBPRO) and State Bank of India Pensioners Association (Chennai Circle) staged a demonstration here on Friday, pressing for a charter of demands.

The protesters demanded revision of pension for retired bank employees. “It has been 24 years since the pension was fixed. It must be raised the same way as salaries are increased for serving staff,” said S. Asokan, regional secretary, SBIPA.

The protest is part of a nation-wide protest which will continue till November 21.

They also called for doubling the family pension from 15%, and full reimbursement of medical insurance premium. “Until 2012, the premium was around ₹10,000 each year and it has risen by four times. With insufficient pension, retirees are unable to pay the premium for their medical insurance. The bank officials must look into this so that retirees were not put to inconvenience,” said T.P. Chandrasekaran, Assistant General Secretary, SBIPA.

They also demanded scrapping of the New Pension Policy.