Increase MNREGP days to 300, says Krishnasamy

‘The scheme should be extended to town panchayats and municipalities’

TIRUNELVELI

Besides increasing the number of ‘working days’ under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Programme from the existing 100 days to 300 days, the scheme should be extended to town panchayats and municipalities also, Puthiya Thamizhagam president K. Krishnasamy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday Dr. Krishnasamy, who had camped here for canvassing votes for his party cadres contesting the rural civic polls, said the Indian Constitution, which had discussed at length the freedom of expression, had not mentioned anything about the downtrodden section’s ‘right to live’ by guaranteeing employment to them as livelihood was more important.

Dr. Krishnasamy said the State Election Commission should conduct the rural civic polls in the 9 districts “as per law” and give more time to the candidates for electioneering.

He demanded a fresh inquiry into the death of P. Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide by biting live electric wire in the Puzhal Central Prison in September 2016 after being arrested in the murder case of Infosys techie Swathi at Nungambakkam railway station on June 24, 2016.

“Since the histopathology experts have reportedly deposed before the State Human Rights Commission that there was no evidence of death by electric shock, we demand fresh probe into this mysterious death,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

The PT president canvassed votes for his party cadres contesting the rural civic polls in Kammaalankulam, Sethurayanpudhur, Nariyooththu, Thulukkarpatti, Achchampatti and Thenkalampudhur.